Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic messages about ‘painful moments’ and embraces the New Year

Khloe Kardashian is ready to start 2022 with goals! As per tradition, she has been celebrating the holidays with the Kardashian–Jenner family. The reality TV star looks spectacular in the traditional Christmas pictures with True.

As year the comes to a close, Khloe is preparing to embrace the new year with some ‘cryptic’ resolutions. Is the reality TV start hinting something at her ex Tristan Thompson?

Khloe took to her Instagram Story to share some comments about how pain changes a person: “People showed you who they were this year. Don’t go into 2022 confused.”

©Khloe Kardashian





Kardashian didn’t not end there. Her second message elaborates more on moments that ‘will change YOU’.

“There’s going to be painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger smarter and kinder. But don’t you go become someone that you’re not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving.”