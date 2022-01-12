Khloe Kardashian privately let Tristan Thompson know she ‘appreciated’ his apology

Khloe Kardashian has not shared a public statement following the not-so-shocking news that Tristan Thompson fathered his third child while they were together, but she is handling the situation behind the scenes. According to Page Six, following Thompsons’ public apology and admission of paternity, Khloe responded to Thompson privately to let him know the message was “appreciated.”

Thompson admitted he was the father to Maralee Nichols’ son on Instagram on January 3rd and he apologized to Khloe for the “heartache and humiliation” he has caused. An insider told Page Six, “Khloé decided not to respond back publicly, but privately she let him know she appreciated the message. And for everyone who thinks she might forgive him again, they are adamant she will, “never, ever get back with him.” “She is taking the high road, and while she will never, ever get back with him, Khloé really wants Tristan to be a good father to [their daughter] True, and for him to be a big part of their daughter’s life,” the source added.

While Tristan‘s actions are questionable, he is still True’s father and Khloe wants them to have a good relationship. “She’s a great mom and she wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her dad,” the source told the outlet. “Khloé is not going to fight with Tristan or block him from the family,” they explained.

The personal trainer gave birth to a boy in December and Thompson seemingly crossed every finger and toe that he wasn’t the father. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” the 30-year old wrote.

Following the paternity news, a source told PEOPLE Khloe was focusing on her happiness and couldn’t imagine dating right now. “Her family knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready,” they explained.

If Khloe needs someone to talk to outside of her family she always has one person she could reach out to, Lamar Odom. Even though the former NFL player cheated on her too, he inserted himself into the drama and wrote on Facebook, “I truly wish nothing but the best for her, and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends.” “She is a good person and deserves the world,” he added.