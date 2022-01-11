Kanye West is back in LA to spend time with his kids

After a wild couple of days in Miami and NYC with new girlfriend Julia Fox, Kanye West is on daddy duty. Ye flew back to Los Angeles to spend the day with the four kids he shares with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago were chauffeured to an LA hotel to meet with their dad and reportedly spent their stay playing “Connect 4” and “Guess Who.”

©GrosbyGroup



North West

For the Daddy and Me time, the Wests were driven in three cars to be later escorted by a security person. The staff also carried a stack of games and toys, including the popular table games.

©GrosbyGroup



Saint and Psalm West

After the playdate, the rapper took an Uber and headed to a design studio alone, where he spent the evening with his team. The group also ordered dinner and was seen coming in and out of the building.