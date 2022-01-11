Kanye West is back in LA to spend time with his kids

After a wild couple of days in Miami and NYC with new girlfriend Julia Fox, Kanye West is on daddy duty. Ye flew back to Los Angeles to spend the day with the four kids he shares with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.
North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago were chauffeured to an LA hotel to meet with their dad and reportedly spent their stay playing “Connect 4” and “Guess Who.”
For the Daddy and Me time, the Wests were driven in three cars to be later escorted by a security person. The staff also carried a stack of games and toys, including the popular table games.
After the playdate, the rapper took an Uber and headed to a design studio alone, where he spent the evening with his team. The group also ordered dinner and was seen coming in and out of the building.
Ye’s outing comes after being spotted on a handful of occasions hanging out with Uncut Gems’ star and new girlfriend, Julia Fox. Ye made it official with the Italian American actress, and to make sure everyone —including Kardashian —knew that they are a “legit” couple, Fox wrote and published an essay on Interview Magazine.
In the publication she gives details on how they went from meeting in 2021 on New Year’s Eve to flying to New York City and going to a Broadway’s show, to have “an entire hotel suite full of clothes” for her on a second date.
While it’s still early, the actress described the relationship as “organic,” adding that “I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” she gushed.