Julia Fox admits she always wanted to be a Kardashian

Julia Fox is not dating Rob Kardashian; however, her dream of becoming an official member of the famous family is somehow connected thanks to her newly confirmed relationship with Kanye “Ye” West. The 31-year-old recently wrote an essay describing her whirlwind romance with Ye and how they had an “instant connection.”

However, weeks before meeting the rapper, Fox discussed on her Spotify podcast Forbidden Fruits with co-host Niki Takesh, West’s ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian, and the latter’s relationship with Pete Davidson.

Julia Fox on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Not knowing that Kim’s estranged husband would become her boyfriend, Fox said she wanted to be related to the Kardashians. “I’m gonna miss Keeping Up,” she said about the reality show final season. “I’ve been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in like 2007 when watching it was embarrassing. [We are] like die-hard, O.G. [fans of the show]. ... I, like, wanted them to be my family,” Fox admitted.

According to Fox, she met Kanye in Miami on New Year’s Eve. Fox said the rapper had great energy, and he had her friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. “We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six, and the play was at seven, and he was there ON TIME,” the Uncut Gems star revealed.

While it‘s still early, the actress described the relationship as “organic,” adding that “I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” she gushed.