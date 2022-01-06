Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are all smiles in the Bahamas during their first vacation as a couple

Nothing strengthens a relationship than going on a vacation with your new love. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take it seriously and step into the New Year with a romantic getaway in the Bahamas.

Kim and Pete didn’t welcome 2022 together; however, they are recovering time lost on their first vacation as an official couple. As reported by TMZ, the pair are staying at a private residence.

“Kim and Pete are on vacation spending time together,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “The two weren’t able to ring in the new year since she was with her family in California and Pete was hosting his NYE special in Miami … [They] know they have a busy couple of months coming up with her company rebrand and Pete filming various projects, so they wanted to take some time to spend together before things ramp up.”

An insider told People, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star is what the SKIMS founder needed after her split from Kanye “Ye” West. “He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with,” the source tells the publication. “The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her, and Pete has been the best antidote.”

“She’s really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him,” said a source to E! News. “The whole family is a fan of Pete’s and would love to spend a holiday with him.”

Neither has confirmed their relationship to the media, but the fact that they havent’ denied it speaks volumes. In an appearance on the podcast Honestly with Bari Weiss, Kim tried to avoid discussing Pete, but the topic came up. Bari asked her who her favorite SNL cast member was and Kim laughed. “What a setup, what a setup, Bari,“ she said. “You know who it is.”

Despite Kim’s new relationship with Pete and recent court filings to become legally single, Kanye West, now legally named “Ye,” will not stop fighting to get her back. Recently, Ye made desperate pleas for Kim in front of their kids North and Saint at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert.

A source close to Ye told People, “her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn‘t mean he’s going to stop fighting to win her back.”