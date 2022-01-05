Khloe Kardashian ‘can’t imagine dating right now’ but her family knows she will find the right guy ‘one day’

Now that it‘s confirmed Tristan Thompson fathered a third child with Maralee Nichols while dating Khloe Kardashian it’s all eyes on ways next for the Good American founder. Khloe has not responded publicly to Thompson’s VERY public apology but she is reportedly hoping for happiness in 2022 and “can’t imagine dating right now.”

The 37 year old has been dealing with Thompson’s serial cheating ways since 2016 so it’s no surprise she wants this year to be different. “She wants the new year to be different,” an insider told PEOPLE. “She has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby,” they added.

Khloe might not want to date right now but the source said “her family knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready.” But of course, Khloe is upset which they said makes it hard for the family. “It’s hard for her family when she is upset. They love her so much. Khloé is such a strong person though,” they explained.

As we reported yesterday, Thomspon confirmed that he fathered a third child on his Instagram stories with an apology to Khloe. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years” the baller said.

Following the news, her ex Lamar Odom even got involved writing on Facebook, “I truly wish nothing but the best for her, and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends.” “She is a good person and deserves the world,” he added.

While Khloe usually posts cryptic memes when there is drama in her life, she has only posted a photo of a giant chocolate covered fortune cookie on her story.