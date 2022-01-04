Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus and heads to the Bahamas with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian might have “liked” the idea of Pete Davidson joining Miley Cyrus for her New Year‘s Eve party but now that it’s over it looks like she has unfollowed the talented singer on Instagram.

When Cyrus shared the first promo image of her NYE party with Davidson on December 9th, it got a “like” from the Skims founder. And it looks like the like may have been removed because Kardashian’s profile no longer shows up on the pic. Cyrus is a marketing genius and didn’t hold back joking about Davidson’s “Big Debut Energy” ahead of the show. She even serenaded the singer on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon with an incredible performance of William “Mickey” Stevenson and Norman Whitfield‘s 1963 Motown song, “It Should Have Been Me.”

To add to the drama, Page Six reported that following the Tonight Show appearance, Cyrus headed to the comedian‘s condo in Staten Island, where Kardashian has also spent time. And the co-hosts even duetted during the special, which could be hard to watch for someone like Kardashian who can’t sing. Whatever it was, Kardashian has seemingly hit the unfollow button. As of now, the Hannah Montana star is following the reality star.

There were reports that Kardashian wanted to join Davidson for the show, but she never made it down to the sunshine state. The mom of 4 was at home with the kids while her soon-to-be ex-husband Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) tried to plan a last-minute show in Miami. But the new confusing couple didn’t spend too much time apart because they boarded a private plane Monday to the Bahamas. In photos published by the DailyMail, the 41-year-old rocked an all-black look while the 28-year-old stayed on-brand with a casual look and baseball hat.