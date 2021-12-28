Kim Kardashian spoiling ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is one of the funniest scandals the family has ever had

Kim Kardashian West forgot the world doesn’t revolve around her home in Hidden Hills and ruined the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home for some of her 273 million followers on Instagram. Considering the film already has over $1 billion in Global Box Office, a lot of people have already seen the movie, but many are still trying to stay safe from COVID-19 that don’t have the luxury of a home theater-like Kim. Plus, the internet doesn’t skip a beat when granted the opportunity to roast a Kardashian. Kim got special access to the flick to stream it in her home theater which adds an extra layer of hilarity because the studios have tried really hard to avoid spoilers. Before the movie came out they dedicated a whole post on Instagram encouraging viewers not to be “that person.” “NO SPOILERS. 🚫 Don’t be that person. If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments and start staying off social media today!” They wrote in the caption.

Kim realized her mistake and deleted the pictures but the damage was already done. “Kim Kardashian” is currently trending on Twitter with thousands of people laughing about the situation or crying about how she ruined the movie for them. “I’ve muted everything Spider-Man-related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow …. Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole f***ing spoiler on her ig” one sad user wrote. Someone even tagged Marvel and the Spider-Man Movie Twitter account, “Why did you allow Kim Kardashian to [screen] Spider-Man just to spoil it to everyone??? Isn’t there a publicist monitoring this? Some of us can’t go to the theater yet cause Covid numbers are high. Just ruined it for me!!!!!” They wrote.

Check out some of the best tweets about the situation and scroll down if you want to see what Kim posted.

kim kardashian after posting no way home spoilers to her ig stories: pic.twitter.com/wuI1QACyM8 — alexandra nikolajev (@lexniko) December 28, 2021

not kim kardashian spoiling spider man on her story😭

wtf so SICK pic.twitter.com/r0TLW8GSKe — lol (@seskarabooo) December 28, 2021

No I’m literally obsessed with Kim Kardashian spoiling Spiderman No Way Home on her IG story from the comfort of her home theater — Bizzy Emerson (@bizzyems) December 28, 2021