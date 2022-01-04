Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Devin Booker goes to a couples retreat on a farm
Double date

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Devin Booker goes to a couples retreat on a farm

The couples stepped away from their busy schedules, city noise, and drama to unwind and relax

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Devin Booker had a memorable and fun-filled New Year’s weekend. The couples stepped away from their busy schedules, city noise, and drama to unwind on a remote farm.

“Happy New Year. Life lately,” Hailey Bieber captioned a slideshow with photos of herself, Justin, and Kendall petting donkeys, eating cinnamon rolls, and having a chill time.

Justin Bieber’s wife also shared bikini shots of herself while reading The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Kendall Jenner also took to social media to share their couple’s retreat images. The model posed next to her tequila brand and included more photos with the wines they enjoyed during the weekend.

Related

Khloé Kardashian’s Ex Lamar Odom reacts to Tristan Thompson’s paternity test

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez share billion dollar kisses and fuel engagement rumors

Prince William and Kate celebrate New Year with glamorous new photo

“Spent New Years by a fire,” Booker wrote on social media, sharing a panoramic view of thei cabin.

 

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more