The evidence continues to mount that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez might be planning a wedding out of this world. The couple rang in the new year with friends aboard the Tender To yacht in St. Barth and Sanchez is rocking a huge ring on her left hand. Take a look at the photographic evidence and make your best guess as to if the couple is really engaged.
