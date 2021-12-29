Jeff Bezos wishes his mom a happy birthday as she turns 75!

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and one of the wealthiest men in the world, took to Instragram to wish his mother, Jacklyn Bezos, a happy birthday.

The billionaire who had been vacationing with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in St. Barts for the Christmas holidays, posted that he couldn’t be more lucky than to be celebrating this day with his mom and family.

According to an article in CNBC Jeff Bezos’ mom, Jackie was 17 years old when she had him. She was a young teen mom who despite the challenges raised one of the most successful enterprenuers of our time. The headline of the article mentions she “brought him to night school with her when he was a baby.”

On the instagram post, one of the comments below, was from Bezos’s girlfriend. The latina journalist who has been dating Jeff since early 2019, wrote “Happy Birthday Jackie we love so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Lauren who has been very supportive of Bezos’ space project, Blue Origin, has been enjoying the holidays on a yatch in the caribbean with him and their blended family. Both very thankful to welcome 2022 with loved ones.