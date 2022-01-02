Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez welcomed the new year in colorful fashion

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez welcomed the new year in St. Barts. The couple attended a party alongside dozens of celebrities and looked cozy and happy as they cuddled in front of a big neon sign that read 2022.

Jeff shared a post with some of the evening’s highlights, including a photo with Lauren, with his brother Mark, former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. The last photo of the post features Lauren, playfully making a face at the camera.

“We had so much fun last night celebrating with a crazy disco party with family, but the new year is also a great time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to each moment of your life. The good and the bad. All of it. Celebrate and grow,” Bezos captioned the post, which received over 400,000 likes. Lauren, touched by his caption and the photos, dropped a loving comment. “I love you baby. For every reason and no reason,” she wrote.

Lauren and Jeff have made the most of their holidays, spending them together and celebrating their time off. Lauren shared a post of some of the highlights of the holiday season, featuring their family, friends, and each other in a variety of situations, from working out to lounging on boats. “Photo dump! Closing out the holiday week and gearing up for the New Year. I am so grateful for all the love that surrounds me everyday. My partner, family and friends. I love you all so much and I am thankful for your love and support. Bring it on 2022,” Lauren captioned her post.