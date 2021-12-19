Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson go to the movies on a date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had a pretty normal date, going to a movie theater in Staten Island to reportedly watch the new Spider-Man movie.

Kim and Pete looked comfortable together.

The pair was seen entering the movie theater together, with Pete wearing a colorful sweater and Kim dressed all in black. The two looked relaxed and comfortable, carrying out their lives as usual.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair was joined by Scott Disick.

The two were wearing comfortable clothes, with Pete carrying a backpack.

While Kim and Pete continue to have a fun and relaxed relationship, it appears to be growing more serious, with there being reports of the two spending the holidays together. “ She's really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him,” said a source to E! News. "The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him."

Neither has confirmed their relationship to the media, but the fact that they havent’ denied it speaks volumes. In an appearance on the podcast Honestly with Bari Weiss, Kim tried to avoid discussing Pete, but the topic came up. Bari asked her who her favorite SNL cast member was and Kim laughed. “What a setup, what a setup, Bari,“ she said. “You know who it is.”