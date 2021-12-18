Pete Davidson dating Kris Jenner? Tom Holland hilariously gets Kim Kardashian and her mom confused

Kim Kardashian might be shocked to find out that Pete Davidson and her mom Kris Jenner are dating. Okay, not really but Tom Holland did mistake them for each other. The hilarious mixup went down while the actor and his Spider-Man No Way Home costars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon played a quiz with BuzzFeed Celeb.

©Buzzfeed Celeb





Holland got the question “can you guess the shared zodiac sign that these famous people share?” The answer is scorpio but he replied, “aren’t they dating each other now?” His costars couldn’t believe what he said and corrected him. “No that‘s the mom,” his girlfriend Zendaya said laughing. They all started cracking up and Holland turned the laptop to show what was on the screen- a photo of Davidson and Jenner. Zendaya could not stop laughing as she quipped, “you’re an idiot.”

Speaking of Kardashian and Davidson, she was on the podcast Honestly with Bari Weiss, and in the episode which dropped Thursday, she was asked who her favorite “SNL” cast member was. The Skims founder replied, “What a setup! You know who it is.”

Davidson and Kardashian began dating after her appearance on Saturday Night Live where they shared a quick kiss. Page Six confirmed their budding relationship in November. “There’s no formal title,” a source told the outlet. “They’re dating and getting to know each other — still figuring it out.”

It’s been about a month but it seems like there is still no official title for them. An insider told PEOPLE this week she considers herself “single.” “She considers herself single. She focuses on her kids and work. She has so many things that she is grateful for.”

As for her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West now legally named “Ye,” the source said, “There is no way her marriage to Kanye will ever work. She did everything she could for her marriage to work. She is ready to move on,” the source said.