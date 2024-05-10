Kim Kardashian gifts her son a toy Cybertruck; ‘I wanna drive this to school’

Kim Kardashian is going all out for her son’s birthday. Psalm West is turning five years old, and celebrated the occasion with plenty of love and presents from his family. One of the gifts was a toy Cybertruck, perfect for Psalm’s height, that matches Kim’s own vehicle.

©Kim Kardashian



Psalm inside his Cybertruck.

Kim shared photos and videos on her Instagram stories, including some footage of the truck. “Now you match mommy, huh?” she’s heard in the video. “I wanna drive this to school,” says Psalm.

More videos and photos, that appear to have been taken on Psalm’s birthday party, show him driving the car with his older brother Saint and his sister Chicago. Kim also shared photos of his birthday cake, which was bright green and featured the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Kim’s emotional post celebrating her son

Psalm celebrated his 5th birthday yesterday, sharing various photos of him taken over the years. Photos show him sleeping and playing, with him having a preference for cars and motorcycles. She also shared selfies with him and more adorable photos.

“My baby! My sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy turns 5 years old today! I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom! Your calm energy is much appreciated in our house hold lol,” she wrote in the caption. “You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week! I’ve never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I’ve made of your sleeps! I love you so much always and forever.”