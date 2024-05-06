Homeboy Industries' 2024 Lo Maximo Awards And Fundraising Gala©GettyImages
Kim Kardashian playfully addresses Tom Brady dating rumors

“I’m really here tonight for Tom,” she quipped

By Shirley Gómez -New York

After Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced, Kim Kardashian was added to the narrative, as the TV reality star and the retired NFL player were seen mingling at social events. Now, during a recent appearance at Netflix’s “Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” live special, Kardashian took the opportunity to poke fun at the swirling rumors.

The scene was set at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., where Kardashian began her roasting set amidst a chorus of boos. “I’m really here tonight for Tom,” she quipped, instantly setting the tone.

With the wit that has become her trademark, Kardashian addressed the elephant in the room: the rumors linking her romantically with the NFL legend. “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” she teased, eliciting laughs from the audience.

But Kardashian didn’t stop there. With a nod to her infamous past, she coyly referenced her 2007 scandal. “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape,” she joked.

Yet, she couldn’t resist a playful jab, comparing Brady to her stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner. “I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair, you remind me too much of my stepdad now,” she added.

But the humor didn’t end there. Kardashian playfully suggested that Brady might have other motives. “Part of me thinks you would want to undress me, just to try on my clothes,” she quipped.

Of course, Brady didn’t escape unscathed. When he took the mic later in the roast, he couldn’t resist teasing Kardashian about her marriage to Kanye West. “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” he joked, poking fun at the idea of her leaving her kids at home with their dad.

The roast continued throughout the evening, with Brady facing jokes from friends and former teammates alike, including Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Glaser, Drew Bledsoe, and Randy Moss.

