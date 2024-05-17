Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Rosalia, Kylie Jenner, Eva Longoria, and more

It’s been a busy week for celebrity news. From the Cannes Film Festival to Bennifer’s divorce rumors, there’s been no shortage of entertainment. But the weekend is here, meaning we have a roundup of the best celebrity TikToks. So get ready to be entertained with some of your favorite stars’ creations.
1. Rosalia
Rosalia shares stunning moments from a recent photo shoot showing off her posing skills.
2. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria, who recently announced her second cookbook, enjoys pizza on the way to Cannes Film Festival in France.
@evalongoria Getting ready for #Cannes♬ original sound - Shep Gold
3. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon gets in the perfect Elle Woods outfit for her big announcement that a prequel series to Legally Blonde is coming to Prime Video. With 3.9 million likes, it’s clear that fans are excited.
@reesewitherspoon Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @Prime Video ♬ Perfect Day - Hoku
4. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner dances like she did in the ‘80s and gives fans nostalgia.
@jennifergarner
Honestly, I forget.♬ original sound - Tiktok / IG strategy 🚀
5. Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth transforms into Chris Hemsworth at Cannes for the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga screening.
@chrishemsworth All Round solid tranformation. Well done team. #cannesfilmfestival#transformation♬ original sound - Chris Hemsworth
What to Watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — May 17
Khloé Kardashian goes viral after giving her ex Tristan Thompson a ‘church hug’
New Music Friday: Nathy Peluso, Omar Apollo, Billie Eilish, LAGOS, and more
6. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner lip sings to Billie Eilish’s new song “Chihiro” which had the singer in the comments saying “unbelievably fine.”
7. Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo gets so American while in London.
8. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba shares breathtaking moments from her birthday trip to Mexico where she swam in cenotes.
@jessicaalba The most magical afternoon visiting the #cenotes 💫🧚🏽♀️👙🌴🐞🪷🌞 #CenotesMexico#BirthdayTrip#Exploring♬ Snooze (Instrumental) - SZA
9. Serena Williams
Serena Williams shares a hilarious video in her stunning home showing how she keeps her dog safe.
@serena I’ve come up with a great way to keep your small animals safe from predators. Check it out! Tag me with your video of you using the same method and if it works for you. #foryourpage#fyp#life#dog#puppy#funny#serenawilliams#workingmom#real♬ original sound - Serenawilliams
10. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton thanks fans after they let her know that her car seat was facing the wrong way.
@parishilton Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this☺️ The #CutesieCrew is now ready for take off in the #SlivingMom♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer