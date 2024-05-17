Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Rosalia, Kylie Jenner, Eva Longoria, and more

It’s been a busy week for celebrity news. From the Cannes Film Festival to Bennifer’s divorce rumors, there’s been no shortage of entertainment. But the weekend is here, meaning we have a roundup of the best celebrity TikToks. So get ready to be entertained with some of your favorite stars’ creations.

1. Rosalia

Rosalia shares stunning moments from a recent photo shoot showing off her posing skills.

2. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria, who recently announced her second cookbook, enjoys pizza on the way to Cannes Film Festival in France.

3. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon gets in the perfect Elle Woods outfit for her big announcement that a prequel series to Legally Blonde is coming to Prime Video. With 3.9 million likes, it’s clear that fans are excited.

@reesewitherspoon Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @Prime Video ♬ Perfect Day - Hoku

4. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner dances like she did in the ‘80s and gives fans nostalgia.

5. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth transforms into Chris Hemsworth at Cannes for the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga screening.

6. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner lip sings to Billie Eilish’s new song “Chihiro” which had the singer in the comments saying “unbelievably fine.”

7. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo gets so American while in London.

8. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba shares breathtaking moments from her birthday trip to Mexico where she swam in cenotes.

9. Serena Williams

Serena Williams shares a hilarious video in her stunning home showing how she keeps her dog safe.

10. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton thanks fans after they let her know that her car seat was facing the wrong way.