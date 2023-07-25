Does Gisele Bündchen approve of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s alleged romance?

Despite Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s divorce, fans speculate about jealousy whenever they are seen with someone else. Recently, Brady was spotted with Irina Shayk in Los Angeles, and sources close to the Brazilian supermodel have revealed how she reacted to the news.

According to the insider, Bündchen is unbothered by the alleged new relationship. “Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on,” the source told TMZ.

According to the source, Bündchen and Shayk know each other professionally and are on friendly terms, but they are not close friends.

Another person told People that Bündchen “is on holiday in Brazil at the moment and is living her life, but she’s said in the past that she just wants him to be happy.”

Gisele Bündchen’s birthday

The supermodel kept it refreshingly “low-key for her birthday this year,” as informed by a close source. The insider told People that Gisele prefered to stroll down the vibrant streets of Brazil with none other than her twin sister, Patricia. “She’s with her twin sister and the rest of her family in Brazil,” the source says.

In March, Bündchen opened up about her life following her controversial divorce. The mom of two, shared her thoughts for the first time, revealing that she is ready to spread her “wings and fly,” after experiencing the death of her “dream,” in reference to her failed relationship.

Last month, during a lecture at the VTEX event in São Paulo, Brazil. The Latina supermodel fought back the tears while discussing with the co-founder of VTEX, Mariano Gomide, her “challenges to conquer the world, her job in defense of nature, and her journey of example in entrepreneurship.”

Although it is unknown what made Bündchen cry, her appearance came after her ex-husband Tom Brady shared how they are co-parenting their two children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10.

In addition to Vivian and Benjamin, Brady is also dad to son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.