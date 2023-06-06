Gisele Bündchen fought back the tears while discussing her life and dreams during a lecture

Gisele Bündchen became emotional during a lecture at the VTEX event in São Paulo, Brazil. The Latina supermodel fought back the tears while discussing with the co-founder of VTEX, Mariano Gomide, her “challenges to conquer the world, her job in defense of nature, and her journey of example in entrepreneurship.”

Although it is unknown what made Bündchen cry, her appearance came after her ex-husband Tom Brady shared how they are co-parenting their two children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10.

Recently, the 45-year-old retired athlete took to social media to share a glimpse of his vacation alongside two of his kids. “The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about tower of terror being “mad chill”) 😂,” he wrote on Instagram, referring to the Disney World attraction The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

The kids will not only get to experience the happiest place on earth, but they will then pack their bags and jet with the supermodel to her native Brazil for a couple of weeks.

When they get back to Brady, he said they’re going with him to Europe. “These kids have a really good summer lined up,” the 45-year-old assured.

In March, Bündchen opened up about her life following her controversial divorce. The mom of two, shared her thoughts for the first time, revealing that she is ready to spread her “wings and fly,” after experiencing the death of her “dream,” in reference to her failed relationship.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 42-year-old model got emotional talking about her divorce. “It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” she said. “I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did.”

Gisele said to the publication that she has “no regrets” about her life with Brady, as she made her dreams come true of becoming a mom. “We are a team … and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it,” adding that they continued to be amicable. “We’re not playing against each other.”

In addition to Vivian and Benjamin, Brady is also dad to son John “Jack” EdwardThomas, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.