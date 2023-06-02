Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s kids’ summer plans post divorce

Divorce can be a very confusing and sad experience for any child watching their parents separate. But with the right guidance and circumstances, it can be a smooth transition.



Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s divorce has made headline news since they announced their separation in October 2022. They share Vivian, 10, and Benjamin Rein, 13, who will be spending their first summer vacation since their parents split. Thankfully, it sounds like they are going to have a ton of fun.



School is out of session and it’s time for kids everywhere to enjoy their time off. Lucky for the Brady kids, they celebrated the break by going straight to Disneyland. The retired athlete revealed their summer plans in an interview with PEOPLE saying, “We’re going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it’s the last day of school.”

The kids will not only get to experience the happiest place on earth, but they will then pack their bags and jet with the supermodel to her native Brazil for a couple of weeks.



When they get back to Brady, he said they’re going with him to Europe. “These kids have a really good summer lined up,” the 45-year-old assured.



It’s going to be a beautiful summer for the kids who will have an international summer filled with airplanes and fun. If they miss their friends at home, they should have plenty of time to make new friends around the globe.

Brady said they also have friends and cousins all over the place. “I think it’s always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston, and from Tampa, and from Costa Rica, and from Brazil,” he continued.

In addition to Vivian and Benjamin, Brady is also dad to son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.