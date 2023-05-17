Shakira and Gisele Bündchen are hanging out! The single ladies grab dinner in Miami

Shakira and Gisele Bündchen are suddenly two of the most eligible bachelorettes, and the Latina powerhouses are hanging out! Following their splits with their respective partners, they spent time together in Miami.



Shakira and Bündchen are both dealing with a recent breakup. The Colombian singer was the first to part ways with her long-time boyfriend and father of her children, Gerard Pique, in June 2022. Bündchen and Tom Brady announced their divorce a few months later in October 2022.

In photos published by Page Six, the single ladies were photographed leaving the Japanese restaurant Makoto in Miami Beach after enjoying dinner. The moms were with the children they share with their exes. Shakira with Milan, 10, Sasha, 8, and the supermodel with Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.



It was a casual outing with Shakira, who reportedly didn’t ask for Pique’s permission to film the kids in her recent video, wearing a navy blue dress under an open plaid shirt and white sneakers. The Brazilian icon wore light wash denim jeans and a white button-up shirt.



While Shakira has been very vocal since her split with Pique, releasing the record-breaking song, “Bzrp Music Session #53,” Bündchen has remained relatively private besides the joint statement they released when announcing the divorce. Brady has been nothing but kind, even honoring her in a mother’s day post.



She shut down rumors that he was dating the retired athlete’s billionaire friend Jeffrey Soffer, but other than that has removed herself from the drama. Amid reports that her ex-husband was dating Kim Kardashian, she remained unbothered.