Shakira reportedly ‘didn’t ask permission’ to Gerard Piqué to film the ‘Acróstico’ music video

Shakira has been releasing hit after hit since she decided to open her heart and air her tumultuous separation from her ex-partner and father of her children, Gerard Piqué.

For her latest song, “Acróstico,” the global sensation and mother of two filmed a heartwarming music video featuring Milan and Sasha, showing a vulnerable side the public has never seen before.

The song is a heartfelt tribute to her children, featuring clips that showcase their adorable baby photos.

Despite the beautiful clip, La Vanguardia newspaper reports the journalist Lorena Vázquez affirms, Shakira ‘didn’t ask permission’ to Gerard Piqué to film the music video, despite she allegedly was furious to the former soccer player when he allowed Milan to participate in a King’s League debate without her consent.

Vázquez assures that Piqué wasn’t aware of the appearance of his children in the video. “What surprises me the most about all this is that if your children appeared in one place, you would have to ask the other parent for permission. And the most surprising thing about this issue is that Gerard Piqué learned that his children participated in this video clip when it was out.”

“He didn’t know, nor had he been asked for permission, nor authorization. It seems that the children had not told him either,” she explained. “If Piqué is upset or not, I don’t know. But his closest environment assures us that he knew absolutely nothing that his childrewouldto be in this video clip,” she reaffirmed.

The song is a special tribute to her children, with a series of clips that include adorable photos of them as babies. “This year Milan has written songs that have made me tear up with joy and Sasha has dedicated hours to the piano, discovering his voice,” Shakira wrote on social media. “They have both been by my side in the studio and after listening to this song dedicated to them they asked to be a part of it.”

She continued, “They have felt it and interpreted themselves for themselves, with the passion and feeling of someone who was music inside of them. Milan and Sasha, is beautiful to see how you open your wings to start to make your dreams come true.”

“There is nothing that makes me feel more complete than being your mom,” she concluded. Friends of the Colombian star praised her for the sweet music video, including Karol G, who wrote, “Nothing more special than feeling the truth.”