New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Shakira, Sebastian Yatra, Jonas Brothers, and more

Summer is almost here, and we are getting some amazing music to get it started early. Check out a round-up of new music released this week from a variety of genres.

1. Shakira - Acróstico

Gaining 2.4 million views in less than 18 hours, Shakira’s new song, “Acróstico,” is beautiful dedication to her children Sasha and Milan. Acróstico is Spanish for acrostic, which is a poem, word puzzle, where certain letters in each line form a word, which she does twice in the song using their names.

2. Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle - VAGABUNDO

Summer is getting started early, thanks to Sebastián Yatra. He teamed up with his fellow Colombian singers Manuel Turizo and Beéle for the irresistible single “Vagabundo.” The feel-good merengue track will have you instantly dancing

3. GALE - La Mitad

GALE relases her debut album “Lo Que No Te Dije.” Decribed as a “latin-spiced edgy-pop revelation of brutal honesty and euphoric empowerment,” it features “La Mitad.” “It’s saying, I need to let you go, but a part of me is going to stay with you,” she said about the focus single.



4. Grupo Marca Registrada x Carín León - Me Haces Tan Bien

Grupo Marca Registrada teams up with Carín León for “Me Haces Tan Bien.” The song is all about love, with beautiful lyrics, asking someone to be theirs.

5. Remi Wolf - Prescription

Fresh off her performances at Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival, Remi Wolf releases a dreamy new single, “Prescription.” With an old school feel and irresistable sound, her vocals are stunning.



6. Corina Smith - como te va?

Venezuelan singer and songwriter Corina Smith releases “como te va?” “It’s a song that comes directly to my fans, from my heart, with that vibe of feeling happy again even when the sadness of a bad experience in love made you think you were never going to smile again,” says Corina Smith.

7. Jonas Brothers - Summer Baby

Jonas Brothers have all the love birds ready for summer with “Summer Baby.” It comes with their new album, titled The Album.

8. Vanessa Tha Finessa - “Top Notch”

Ghanaian-American rapper Vanessa Tha Finessa is back with a vibrant new single, “Top Notch.” “This one is so special to me,” she said in a press release. “It was the first time where I felt like I could lean into the Afrobeats sound and make it my own. It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve ever done because it expanded my creative brain and how I viewed myself as an artist.”

9. Shaggy ft. Patrice Roberts - Whine & Jumping

The one and only Shaggy has us ready to white and jump with, “Whine & Jumping.

Featuring Patrice Roberts it will have you ready to move.

10. Virlán García - Bonita Casualidad / La Ventana Sónica

Sierreño star, Virlán García releaes his new album, ‘En Vivo Desde Sonora.’ “Sinaloa witnessed my birth, but I grew up in Sonora, I wanted to pay a tribute to them with this album, which is very special to me,” said the Guasave native in a press release. The song includes, “Bonita Casualidad / La Ventana Sónica.”