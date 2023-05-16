Piqué and Shakira’s former restaurant reopens in Barcelona: Find here who is the new owner

Gerard Piqué and Shakira’s former restaurant reopens in Barcelona thanks to a Michelin chef. Described as the “place to be,” Azul Rooftop, located at Passeig de Joan de Borbó, is rescuing a spot filled with enviable views, Mediterranean cuisine, and French hints.

The place is owned by Michelin chef Romain Fornell, which earned his star with Caelis. Fornell owns a dozen restaurants with his Goût Rouge group and is now transforming Blue Spot (formerly owned by Piqué and Shakira alongside Grupo Tragaluz) and taking advantage of its privileged location, and spectacular views of the city.

©Azul Rooftop



Gerard Piqué and Shakira’s former restaurant reopens in Barcelona thanks to a Michelin chef

According to Time Out Spain, the new owner has decided to update the decor and elevate it with elegant furniture. The luminous place is preserving the menu, which includes grilled meat and fish.

The options include oysters, rice dishes, steak tartar, croquettes, fried eggs with Maresme peas, gazpacho, and more.

©Azul Rooftop



Gerard Piqué and Shakira’s former restaurant reopens in Barcelona thanks to a Michelin chef

Gerard Piqué and Shakira closed their restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. Now they have parted ways and are no longer a couple. While the former soccer player still lives in Barcelona, the Colombian sensation returns to Miami and has made it her permanent residence.