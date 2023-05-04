Shakira looks happy as she shops for a new home in Miami

Shakira looked happy and relaxed as she searched for a new home in Miami. The Colombian singer was spotted wearing a fun outfit as her ex, Gerard Piqué , presumably spent time with the children in the US.

Shakira was photographed smiling as she met up with some people and looked at new houses in Miami. She wore an incredible fit made out of a purple “Supreme” shirt with the “Shrek” font. She paired it with baggy jeans, a green purse, some purple sunglasses, and some purple platform Converse shoes.

While Shakira was all smiles, there have been some topics regarding her personal life that have stirred up plenty of conversation. One rumor claimed that upon his arrival to the US, Gerard Piqué got in a fight with Tonino Meberak, Shakira’s brother. The rumor claimed that Shakira and Pique got into an argument regarding their children’s custody, and that Tonino had to get involved to defend his sister. “From a very good source, we tell you this is false,” said the host of “Despierta America,” Karla Martinez.

Shakira’s new life in the US

Shakira’s move to the US had been discussed since mid-last year. While it was pushed back over several months, she and her children Sasha and Milan have made the full move, with them starting school and Shakira getting back together with some old friends in the industry.

When it comes to Shakira and Piqué, the pair appears to be happy on their own and have placed their kids as their top priority.

