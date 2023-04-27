Could Shakira headline Coachella 2024?

Coachella dominated the news cycle for the two weeks in which it elapsed. This year’s headliners took listeners on a roller coaster of music and emotions, from Bad Bunny becoming the first all-Spanish headliner to Frank Ocean having his first onstage performance since 2019.

In suggesting headliners for next year, one of the world’s leading music publications believes Shakira could be up to the task.

©GettyImages



Shakira in a concert in Madrid

Following the success of Bad Bunny’s set, Billboard believes that Shakira is one of the few Latin artists that could step up to the plate.

Shakira has had an amazing year. Aside from being one of the most influential artists on an international level, every single one of her releases over the past year has been a success, breaking streaming records and solidifying her as one of Latin America’s biggest and longer-lasting icons.

She’s also previously performed on huge stages, including the Super Bowl, and has an enormous roster of music to choose from. While she’s always been musically relevant, this year, her notoriety has escalated to a new level, with her songs “TQG” and “Music Sessions #53” landing at the top spots at the Billboard 100.

©GettyImages



Shakira performing at the Davis Cup

Coachella’s lineup will likely be revealed around three months before next year’s Coachella. Other artists that could also step up to headline include Rihanna, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, BTS, and more.