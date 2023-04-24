Shakira is Billboard’s inaugural ‘Latin Woman of the Year’

Shakira can add another incredible achievement to her roster. She will be honored as Billboard’s Woman of the Year, at the first ever Latin Women in Music gala, this May 7th.

Billboard’s Latin Women in Music will be hosted by Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes, and will honor various Latin women, executives, and creatives across the music industry. It will take place in Miami, at the Watsco center.

Shakira’s ‘Woman of the Year’ honor comes after a stunning year for her music, following the release of multiple record breaking songs, including “Music Sessions #53,” which made her the first woman to break into the Billboard top 10 with a Spanish song. Over the course of her career, Shakira has won multiple Latin Grammys and has become one of the best selling artists of all time. She’s also the top selling female artist of all time.

“Shakira is the ultimate Woman in Music. Thanks to her, Latin women all over the world have been empowered to write and perform deeply personal music. She created a movement all on her own, and continues to be more relevant than ever today, with grace, a deep tradition of giving back, and enormous talent. She is the definition of a Woman in Music,” said Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer for Spanish content.

Shakira and Bizarrap at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Billboard’s Latin Women in Music gala is scheduled to run for two hours and will air on Telemundo and Peacock at 9 p.m. ET. Stars like Ana Gabriel, Thalia, and Eva Luna are also scheduled to receive some of the evening’s most important awards.