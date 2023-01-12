Shakira’s new song slams Piqué and Clara: read the translated lyrics, so you can be the judge!

Colombian pop star Shakira released a new song collaboration with the 24-year-old singer Bizarrap (a.k.a Bzrp). Since it launched, there has been so much speculation that the lyrics are a direct jab at her ex, Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Phrases such as “I am worth two of 22” could be a reference to the age difference between her and the new girlfriend, and mentions that she gave so much to someone that acted like a “champion” but when she needed him, gave her “his worst version,” that could be about Piqué’s infidelities, and the rocky end of their relationship.

Shakira doesn’t hold back in this new song, she makes so many obvious references, including using a play on words that includes the name of the “other” woman. The song is unapologetic and a symbol for empowerment, because she is not ashamed and clearly the lyrics say that she knows she was too good for him and can do better. So, it’s easier for you to decide if these lyrics are truly autobiographical or not, we translated the entire song so you can be the judge and visually absorb this.

Below, we also included the clip of the official video, which was released under the name ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’.

English lyrics of Shakira’s ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’

Sorry, I got another plane

I’m not coming back here

I don’t want any more disappointments

So much you act like you’re such a champion

And when I needed you

You gave me your worst version

Sorry baby

It’s been while, since I should have thrown out that cat

A she-wolf like me is not for rookies

A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you

For guys like you

I was out of your league and that’s why you’re with someone just like you

This is for you to mortify yourself

Chew and swallow, swallow and chew

I won’t get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg

It’s clear that it’s not my fault if they criticize you

I only make music, sorry if that bothers you

You left me with my mother-in-law as my neighbor

The media at my door and in debt with the government

You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger

Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in and get paid

She has the name of a good person

Clearly (”Clara”...mente) is not what it sounds like

She has the name of a good person

She’s clearly (”Clara”...mente) the same as you

For guys like you

I was out of your league and that’s why you’re with someone just like you

There’s thin line between love and hate

Don’t come back here, trust me



No hard feelings baby

I wish you the best with my so-called replacement

I don’t even know what happened to you

You’re acting so weird I can’t even recognize you

I’m worth two of 22 [year old]

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio



You’re all worked up, slow down

So much time at the gym

but maybe work out your brain a little too

Picture whereever I go

I feel like a hostage here

But it’s all good

I can be out by tomorrow and be my guest if you want to move her in too

She has the name of a good person

Clearly (”Clara”...mente) is not what it sounds like

She has the name of a good person

She’s clearly (”Clara”...mente) the same as you

For guys like you

I was out of your league and that’s why you’re with someone just like you