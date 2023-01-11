Shakira’s new song featuring Bizarrap might be a direct jab to her ex Gerard Piqué

Shakira isn’t holding anything back in her latest song featuring Bizarrap. The new track might be a direct swing against her ex Gerard Piqué and his new 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

The Colombian pop star sings in the song, “I’m too big for you; that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” she says. Fans believe the lyrics are about the 35-year-old former athlete’s new relationship.

Shakira and the retired Spanish soccer player went their separate ways in 2022 after 11 years together. Following the split, the 45-year-old artist returned to music with a volcano-strength force and dropped rocks left and right, including her most recent singles, “Te Felicito” and “Monotonía.”

The Spanish-language song also includes lyrics such as: “This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, so it doesn’t sting, I wouldn’t get back with you, even if you cry or beg me.”

“I understood that it’s not my fault that people criticize you; I only make music; sorry that I splashed you.”

Listen to the teaser version below

In 2022, the Colombian singer signed an agreement with Gerard Piqué that allowed her to move to the United States with their two boys in early January. Unfortunately, her 2023 plans to move back to Miami had to be postponed because of her dad’s health issues.

During New Year’s Eve, Shakira took to social media to share an Instagram post about betrayal. “Even if someone has betrayed us, we have to keep trusting. In the face of contempt, keep valuing yourself,” she wrote. ”Our tears are not a waste; they water the soil where the future will be born and make us more human, so in the midst of heartbreak, we can continue to love,“ she added.