Exes Shakira and Gerard Piqué reunited in court on Thursday, December 1, to ratify their child custody agreement, months after announcing their split in June.

The former couple, who never married, but had two sons and lived together as a family for 11 years, allegedly came to a suitable arrangement for the benefit of Sasha and Milan. The Colombian singer and the recently retired soccer player signed the agreement in Barcelona.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué reunite in court to formalize their child custody agreement

Both were captured entering and exiting the courthouse with their legal teams and surrounded by the press, which unsuccessfully tried to get some words from the stars.

As reported by “El Gordo y La Flaca” international reporter Jordi Martin, Shakira and Gerard used different doors to avoid seeing each other and signed the documents in different rooms.

Milan and Sasha already have a school in Miami

According to reports, sources revealed Gerard Piqué sacrificed for the benefit of the children, which reportedly will start 2023 in a new school that Shakira has already found for them in Miami.

When is Shakira moving to Miami?

According to Martin, on January 7, 2023, the “Pies Descalzos” singer will head to the United States with her sons as they begin their new school year on January 9. It is also rumored that Piqué is househunting in Miami.

The athlete might be traveling back and forth between both countries as he is allowed to spend ten days a month with the kids.

The end of their romance

As per Reuters, the stars announced the end of their relationship via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” After announcing their separation, they traveled to the Czech Republic to support their son in a competition.