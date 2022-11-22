Shakira, Gerard Piqué, and his parents attend their son Milan’s soccer game

Shakira has full custody of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons, Milan,9, and Sasha,7, but that doesn’t mean the soccer player is going to stop seeing them. Over the weekend, the former couple attended Milan’s soccer game in the final of the “Catalonia Cup.”

According to reports, Shakira arrived with her brother Tonino Mebarak, while Gerard came with his parents, Joan Piqué and Monserrat Bernabeu.

Shakira and Piqué didn’t seem to talk but they did get close during a team celebration. The soccer player enjoyed watching the game from the sidelines with his mom.

Their reunion comes after news that Gerard will spend Christmas in Barcelona with the kids before they move to Miami to start a new life with Shakira.

While Milan had the support of his family, the team unfortunately lost. But his famous mom reportedly helped cheer up the team. She later shared a selfie from the tournament proud of how far the team went. “Congratulations to Milan and their team for this great tournament. All mommies are so proud of you for your perseverance and dedication! Bravo runners-up of the Catalonia Under10 Cup!” She wrote in the caption.