Shakira, Gerard Piqué, and his parents attend their son Milan’s soccer game

Shakira has full custody of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons, Milan,9, and Sasha,7, but that doesn’t mean the soccer player is going to stop seeing them. Over the weekend, the former couple attended Milan’s soccer game in the final of the “Catalonia Cup.”
According to reports, Shakira arrived with her brother Tonino Mebarak, while Gerard came with his parents, Joan Piqué and Monserrat Bernabeu.
Shakira and Piqué didn’t seem to talk but they did get close during a team celebration. The soccer player enjoyed watching the game from the sidelines with his mom.
Their reunion comes after news that Gerard will spend Christmas in Barcelona with the kids before they move to Miami to start a new life with Shakira.
Shakira and Piqué have put up their luxurious Barcelona mansion for sale
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
While Milan had the support of his family, the team unfortunately lost. But his famous mom reportedly helped cheer up the team. She later shared a selfie from the tournament proud of how far the team went. “Congratulations to Milan and their team for this great tournament. All mommies are so proud of you for your perseverance and dedication! Bravo runners-up of the Catalonia Under10 Cup!” She wrote in the caption.
As noted by InfoBae, there has been speculation online after a video began floating around the internet showing Shakira scratching her face with her middle finger. The video has people curious if she was flashing the bird to Piqué or the press.
Esta cuenta es Team Shakira. pic.twitter.com/Caop5if0OT— Cristian Campos (@crpandemonium) November 20, 2022
Following the couple’s split, Piqué is seemingly happy in his new relationship with Clara Chia. As for Shakira, she has been dedicated to releasing new music. The Colombian has not spoken directly about the breakup or reports that he cheated, but her music and videos have given clues to how she’s feeling amid the dramatic split.