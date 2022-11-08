Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami

After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.

As reported to La Vanguardia, the former couple and their lawyers had twelve hours of negotiation. Gerard Piqué will spend Christmas in Barcelona with the kids and then see them go to their life in Miami.

Shakira, Gerard Pique and his sons posing at the balloons world cup on October 14, 2021 in Tarragona, Spain.

Milan and Sasha already have a school in Miami

According to the publication, sources revealed Gerard Piqué sacrificed for the benefit of the children, which reportedly will start in 2023 in a new school Shakira has already found for them in Miami.

The storm before the calm

Shakira and Gerard Piqué meet with lawyers on September 15 in Barcelona, Spain. The 45-year-old singer, alongside her attorneys, Pilar Mañé and Diego Muñoz, met with the 35-year-old former soccer player, who, according to La Vanguardia, after 30 minutes, walked off the reunion.

The publication informed the athlete was fed up with the rocky negotiations, clauses, and counteroffers; therefore, he reportedly stormed off the office. Despite the tensions, Shakira and Piqué don’t want to go to trial but amicably resolve the custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha.

Pilar Mañe, Shakira’s lawyer, arriving at the meeting between the singer and Gerard Pique to reach an agreement for the custody of their children, on November 7, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain.

As reported by the newspaper, the soccer player was worried that if his kids spend a lot of time away, it might hurt their relationship with their paternal grandparents, as they live next door to their home in Spain.

The end of their romance

As per Reuters, the stars announced the end of their relationship via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” After announcing their separation, they traveled to the Czech Republic to support their son in a competition.

Shakira and the athlete met in 2010 at the Rock in Rio festival, although many think that their first meeting was in the “Waka Waka” clip for the World Cup. However, they were never together in the filming, as she did her part in the USA and he was in Spain along with other figures such as Lionel Messi, Dani Alves, and Rafael Marquez.

They met in South Africa for the World Cup, an event for which their communication became more fluid. By May 2011, Piqué was spotted at her concert in Barcelona.