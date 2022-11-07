Clara Chía and Shakira’s children make an appearance during Gerard Piqué’s farewell tribute

Gerard Piqué played professionally for the last time on Saturday, November 5, 2020, after announcing he was retiring from soccer. The Spanish atlethe, who had almost twenty years of career, farewelled his Barcelona team and received a tribute at the Camp Nou stadium surrounded by his teammates, fans, the sons he shares with Shakira, and his girlfriend, Clara Chía.

Chía, which enjoyed the tribute from the stands, met with Gerard on the sidelines. The couple showed some serious PDA revealing how strong and loving their relationship is at the moment.

While Piqué’s two sons, Milan and Sasha, joined the retired soccer player on the field. The Colombian singer, who was known for publicly expressing her love and admiration to the father of their boys, has not spoken publicly about her ex’s decision to retire.

Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona, Children of Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona and Sakhira Sasha and Milan during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v UD Almeria at the Spotify Camp Nou on November 5, 2022 in Barcelona Spain

Gerard Piqué surprised the world after announcing his retirement at 35 years old. Shakira’s ex released a statement informing fans Saturday’s match against Almeria in LaLiga will be his last rodeo.

“For weeks, there have been conversations about me,” Pique said in a video. “I have not said anything, but I want to speak now. Like many of you, coming from a soccer family, I have always been a Barcelona fan. I did not want to be any soccer player; I wanted to play for Barca.”

“Recently, I had thought a lot about when I was younger, what that Gerard would have thought if I told him he would fulfill all his dreams, that he would play for Barca and be a European and world champion,” he added.