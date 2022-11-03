Gerard Piqué announces his retirement from soccer: Find here when he will play his final match

Gerard Piqué has decided to hang his soccer T-shirt! The Spanish athlete has surprised the world after announcing his retirement at 35 years old. Shakira’s ex and the father of her two sons released a statement informing fans Saturday’s match against Almeria in LaLiga will be his last rodeo.

“For weeks, there have been conversations about me,” Pique said in a video. “I have not said anything, but I want to speak now. Like many of you, coming from a soccer family, I have always been a Barcelona fan. I did not want to be any soccer player; I wanted to play for Barca.”

Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF at Spotify Camp Nou on October 20, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

“Recently, I had thought a lot about when I was younger, what that Gerard would have thought if I told him he would fulfill all his dreams, that he would play for Barca and be a European and world champion,” he added.

“That he would play with the best players and be the club’s captain. Soccer has given me everything, Barca has given me everything, and you, the fans, have given me everything. And now, my childhood dreams have been fulfilled; the moment has arrived to close this chapter. I have always said that there will be no other team after Barcelona, and that is how it will be. Saturday will be my last game at Camp Nou.”

According to Gerard, he will now support his team from the sidelines. “I will become another fan after; I will support the team and transmit my love for the club to my kids, as they did with me. And you know me, sooner or later, I will be back. See you at Camp Nou. Visca Barca, always and forever,” he concluded.

Culers, us he de dir una cosa. pic.twitter.com/k3V919pm1T — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) November 3, 2022

Piqué’s shocking news comes months after his split from Shakira. Despite the rocky situations surrounding his personal life, his soon-to-be former coach said he is an “example” as an athlete.

During a recent match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF, the crowd booed Gerard when he stepped on the soccer field. After the incident, Xavi Hernández said that despite the attendee’s reaction, he had nothing negative to say.

“The only thing I can say about Piqué, on a sporting level, inside the locker room, is an example, not a bad face, he trains one hundred percent,” he told journalist Adrià Albets. “And I say this publicly because he also deserves it. He is an example of a captain, and people have to know this,” he added.

Piqué and Shakira announced their split earlier this year. Soon after, Piqué was spotted with Clara Chia, his new girlfriend, who is also one of his company’s employees. While he hasn’t spoken about the relationship with the media, the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions.