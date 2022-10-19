Gerard Piqué might have to play with Shakira’s name on his jersey

Gerard Piqué has one more thing to worry about. The Barcelona player might have to wear his ex’s name on his jersey.

©GettyImages



Piqué playing for FC Barcelona

Soccer fans spotted a new change on the Barcelona uniform; the team, who’s now sponsored by Spotify, had the name “Drake” printed on its jerseys last Sunday for one of their biggest matches against Real Madrid. According to Marca, Shakira is close to cementing a deal with Spotify that would make this scenario a possibility.

Over the past few months, Shakira has been involved in a myriad of things, from cementing her divorce to legal troubles against the Spanish government to the release of her new record. Her new single is called “Monotonia” and it features Ozuna. The song will likely be dissected by fans who are estimating that it will have plenty of things to say about Piqué.

Piqué and Shakira announced their split earlier this year. Soon after, Piqué was spotted with Clara Chia, his new girlfriend, who is also one of his company’s employees. While he hasn’t spoken about the relationship with the media, the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions.

In the case of Shakira, she’s spoken about her split with Pique and has called this moment one of the darkest in her life, not only due to her divorce but also due to her father’s waning health.

When speaking about Piqué in an interview with Elle, she shared that she gave up a lot of herself for the relationship. “As a soccer player, he wanted to play football and to win titles and I had to support him. I mean, one of the two of us had to make a sacrifice, right?” she said. “And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love.”