Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía laugh at a wedding 3 months after Shakira split

Gerard Piqué and his Shakira lookalike 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chía attended a wedding a little over a week ago as a dates. They were photographed looking smitten with each other, laughing hysterically.
Piqué has not commented on the cheating allegations or his new relationship, but he clearly doesn’t care who sees him now. They walked hand in hand and were spotted embracing as they walked down the path.
The wedding took place at Costa Brava in Catalunya, Spain, on August 20th. When the pictures started circulating, people began saying she looks pregnant, which seems like a stretch.
Shakira and Pique, who share sons Sasha and Milan, announced their split in a joint statement amid cheating rumors on June 4th. Almost immediately, rumors started going around the internet, with outlets reporting his new girlfriend was someone who worked for him with the initials “CC.” Turns out they were right.
The Sun confirmed the news on August 10th with a source close to Chía explaining they have been seeing each other for months.“She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events,” they said.
Her Instagram is currently private, with only five photos up, but she does seem to be accepting follow requests. “People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her,” the source said at the time.
The couple went viral on August 22nd, when they seemingly confirmed their relationship by kissing and packing on the PDA at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.
Following the vial pictures, a Shakira insider told Socialite she was, “very angry” to see him and his girlfriend in public. According to the outlet, they had agreed they would not appear in public with their partners during their first year of breakup.
Piqué has been hit with backlash following the split. He was booed at his game in Las Vegas with fans chanting “Shakira.” The athlete has also been radio silent on Instagram, with his last post on June 3rd filled with thousands of comments calling him things like a clown. People have also been leaving hateful comments about Chía.
Unfortunately, it’s not the only drama in the “Hips Don’t Lie,” singer’s life, as she is also in the middle of a legal battle with Spain surrounding tax fraud. According to NPR, the singer could face eight years in prison for allegations that she failed to pay the government 14.5 million euros (15 million). The 45-year-old has maintained her innocence.