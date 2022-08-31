Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía laugh at a wedding 3 months after Shakira split

Gerard Piqué and his Shakira lookalike 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chía attended a wedding a little over a week ago as a dates. They were photographed looking smitten with each other, laughing hysterically.



Piqué has not commented on the cheating allegations or his new relationship, but he clearly doesn’t care who sees him now. They walked hand in hand and were spotted embracing as they walked down the path.



The wedding took place at Costa Brava in Catalunya, Spain, on August 20th. When the pictures started circulating, people began saying she looks pregnant, which seems like a stretch.

Shakira and Pique, who share sons Sasha and Milan, announced their split in a joint statement amid cheating rumors on June 4th. Almost immediately, rumors started going around the internet, with outlets reporting his new girlfriend was someone who worked for him with the initials “CC.” Turns out they were right.

