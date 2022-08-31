TikTok users are decoding Shakira’s recent song, and they are convinced she hid secret messages for Gerard Piqué

Shakira is going through a hard time; however, she always finds refuge in her kids and music to keep pushing forward. In summer, the global sensation released her latest hit song, “Te felicito” (ft. Rauw Alejandro), a track that premiered while she was parting ways with the father of her kids, Gerard Piqué.

As soon as the song became viral, social media users began decoding it and came up with several theories that alleged Shakira used the track as a catharsis and hid several messages from her ex.

©Sony Music





Although Shakira has never confirmed that “Te Felicito” has anything to do with the soccer player, the fan’s claims make sense. Find below a few of the many theories.

Shakira might compare Piqué with a robot

A fan noticed Shakira edited the Vevo thumbnail of the video for “Me Enamoré.” Allegedly the song reveals how she fell for Piqué. The robot also appears on “Te Felicito.”

Is she imitating Gerard?

Another fan also said during the “Te Felicito” music video that Shakira imitates Piqué‘s gestures when scoring a goal.

Another secret message

While fans are convinced, “Te Felicito” is dedicated to Gerard Piqué and the disappointment she feels for him. Another Tiktoker believes the song “Amarillo” and “Te Felicito” are word similar in parts. “Amarillo’s lyrics read, “My eyes bleed from crying to you,” while in “Te Felicito,” she says, “I have them red from crying so much for you.”

Whether the theories a true or not, Gerard has moved on from Shakira and is now dating one of his employees. The soccer player recently went public with his new girl, 23-year-old Clara Chía Martí. The new couple was seen at the Summerfest Cerdanya very affectionate.

Gerard and Clara were also spotted together in June but were not linked until now. According to Marca, the athlete and Chía Martí might have met at Kosmos, Piqué’s company where she works in Public Relations. The publication reported she is still studying.

Despite all the turmoil, Shakira’s mom assures she is doing good. “Shakira is fine, thank God,” revealed Nidia Ripoll, adding that the singer found refuge in her children. Weeks ago, rumors of Shakira planning to move back to Miami spread; however, Ripoll says she is unaware. “I have no idea; I haven’t talked about it,” she assures.

According to sources, the 45-year-old Colombian superstar wants to leave Barcelona behind and start from scratch while living full-time in Miami, as reported by Page Six. According to the publication, Douglas Elliman’s realtor Ana Lourdes Martinez believes Shakira has “refuge” in her waterfront mansion.