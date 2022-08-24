Shakira & her kids spend a fun and cuddly day amidst relationship scandal with Gerard Piqué

Shakira and her kids had a relaxing and peaceful weekend. She was photographed alongside Sasha and Milan, her two boys, as they walked their dog, hugged on a bench, and enjoyed nature.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira and her kids enjoyed their weekend alone.

Shakira wore a pink and drapey dress with flowers and patterns on it, that she paired with a red purse and a purple belt. She wore some red vans and wore her hair down and wavy.

Her kids were dressed in sporty outfits, both with sneakers, shorts, and t-shirts. Her eldest son, Milan, had the responsibility of walking their dog, who enjoyed the breeze and looked adorable with a green vest and leash.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira was photographed hugging her kids on various occasions.

On their outing, Shakira made sure to hug her kids and to help them have a good time, eating ice cream and playing with their dog. She appeared to shield them from the elephant in the room, which is the media and their reaction to Gerard Piqué. That same weekend, Piqué was photographed in a concert alongside his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. The two were photographed kissing and hugging as they sang and danced at the concert, surrounded by thousands of people.

While Piqué and Shakira have been apart for some time now, with him moving out of their house, per Socialite, the two have an agreement of no aggression and promised to keep their public appearances and behavior under control for the duration of a year.

©GrosbyGroup



The photos were released following Piqué’s photos with his new girlfriend.

Shakira and Piqué announced their split in June of this year. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” read their statement.