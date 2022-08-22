Shakira reacts to video of Pique kissing his new girlfriend

Sources close to Shakira claim that she is unhappy with Gerard Piqué’s public behavior. The couple is separating and has been figuring out what to do with the custody of their children. A new batch of images complicate things further, showing Pique getting close to his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in a very public setting.

©Socialite



Piqué and his new girlfriend were kissing at a concert in Spain.

The photos show Piqué and Marti at a concert, kissing and holding each other close. While it’s no surprise that Pique and Shakira are separating, according to Socialite, the two have an agreement of no aggression, one where they pledged to care for their public appearances when accompanied by other people. This agreement was meant to last for at least a year, protecting their kids and preventing the media from speculating and gossiping.

Per the Daily Mail, Clara Chia Marti is a 23 year old student, who met Pique while organizing events for Kosmos Studios, a company that’s owned by the Barcelona soccer player. This marks their first pubic appearance together.

©GettyImages



Shakira and Piqué in the year 2019.

Shakira and Piqué announced their split on June of this year. The two had been together for 11 years, having two children, Sasha and Milan. Shakira published a statement that read, “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” While neither party has shared their reasons for breaking up, rumors claim Shakira was the one who made the decision due to an infidelity.

Following their split, Shakira appears to be eyeing a move to Miami, where she’s planning to permanently move with her two sons.