Shakira and Gerard Piqué are reportedly working things out to avoid a custody battle in a court

Shakira and Piqué are trying to control the narrative and stay on good terms for the sake of the sons Shasha and Milan. The former couple is reportedly working things out to avoid a custody battle in court.

As reported by Vanitatis, Piqué has always wanted to protect his and his family’s privacy. “He doesn’t want the information to be leaking, and there are a lot of things out there that are not true,” an insider told the publication. “Piqué projects an image that he doesn’t care what people say about him, be he does care. It affects him a lot, and he’s having a hard time. We have seen him cry. He feels passion for his children and would be able to give up anything as long as they don’t have a bad time. He loves to make plans with them”.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué are putting their kids‘ interests first and have reached a temporary agreement on the custody of their sons. As reported by La Vanguardia, the Colombian singer and the Spanish soccer player agreed to let the minors spend half a month with their father.

Shakira began the arrangement by taking the kids to America. The star flew them to San Diego, Mexico, and Los Angeles, to hand them over to Piqué. According to the publication, they will stay at Gerard’s bachelor apartment in the center of Barcelona.

Although Piqué will be working, it is expected the footballer’s family will lend him a hand while he is kicking balls during those days.

Despite all the turmoil, Shakira’s mom assures she is doing good. “Shakira is fine, thank God,” revealed Nidia Ripoll, adding that the singer found refuge in her children. Weeks ago, rumors of Shakira planning to move back to Miami spread; however, Ripoll says she is unaware. “I have no idea; I haven’t talked about it,” she assures.