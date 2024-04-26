Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira dazzle at the LAMAS 2024 with color-coordinated looks

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony returned to the United States after a quick trip to London to attend Victoria Beckham’s birthday party. They arrived just in time for the 2024 Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegas. The couple looked stunning in perfectly coordinated outfits, and the night was particularly special for them, as Marc had just premiered his new song “Ale-Ale,” which pays tribute to their baby, Marquitos. Nadia shared the news on her social media accounts and expressed excitement about the premiere.

©GettyImages



Marc Anthony y Nadia Ferreira

The model and the performer were seen as one of the most elegant couples with monochrome outfits. He wore a black suit, complete with tie and shirt, while Nadia dazzled in a semi-transparent dress with a high neck and short sleeves. As for her footwear, the beauty queen opted for sandals, while for accessories, she wore a metallic clutch and some eye-catching earrings. The 24-year-old model wore her long hair in a high ponytail and discreet makeup.

Marc and Nadia met Carin León and his partner, Meylin Zúñiga, on the red carpet. The four of them posed like this for the photographers.

©GettyImages



Meylin Zúñiga, Carin León, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Before she walked on the awards red carpet, Nadia gave a glimpse of her path to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where the award ceremony that recognizes the best of Latin music takes place. The Paraguayan shared a photo from the vehicle that transported them, adding a fire emoji: “Ready for the @latinamas.”

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia Ferreira y Marc Anthony de camino a los Latin American Music Awards 2024

The tribute to Marquitos

Marc was one of the artists who performed at the Latin American Music Awards. The singer presented his new song, Ale-Ale, live for the first time, and towards the end of his explosive performance, the performer winked at his wife, who was watching the show from the front row. “I love you, Nadia,” said the singer after finishing his presentation. Meanwhile, Nadia danced and sang her husband’s new song from her place. On Instagram stories, she dedicated several posts to him, including an “I love you,” showing how happy they are just a few months after celebrating their first year of marriage.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia Ferreira celebrando el éxito de Marc

The model, who debuted her maternity last year, shared an interesting detail about her partner Marc’s gesture towards their baby. Nadia shared on her Instagram stories that during the making of the music video for Ale-Ale, Marc requested the flags of Puerto Rico and Paraguay, which represent their roots, to be displayed together.

©@nadiaferreira



El tributo de Marquitos en el más reciente video de Marc Anthony

“The Paraguayan flag fills me with pride. My husband says he ordered that one next to the Puerto Rican one for our son,” Nadia wrote alongside a screenshot of the video. On his mother’s side, Marquitos has Paraguayan roots, while on his father’s side, he has Puerto Rican heritage.