Marc Anthony’s kids spend a fun afternoon with their mom

Dayanara Torres recently revealed in an interview with HOLA! Americas, spending time with her two sons, Cristian and Ryan, whom she shares with Marc Anthony, brings her happiness. She values these moments even more as they grow older, and each has their plans and commitments. Despite this, they always make time to have fun, share laughter, and create memories that stay with them forever.

The happy family had a fun getaway to a bowling alley, where they all showed off their sports skills. Dayanara and her children even tried some tricks. However, her children showed their competitive spirit as they knocked down the most pins. After all, the day’s main goal was to have fun together rather than focusing on who was better.

After playing a few rounds, Dayanara, her children, and Ryan’s girlfriend, Hanna, continued the fun in the arcade. While waiting for their turn to play, Dayanara and her son, Cristian, took the opportunity to take a photo together, although the proud mother caught her son yawning.

Cristian, Ryan, and Dayanara reminisced their childhood memories of playing virtual reality games. They enjoyed participating in various games, including completing a mission together. Additionally, they enjoyed testing their skills by eliminating targets with precise aims and competing against each other in air hockey. They ended their day by taking a group photo.

“Nothing makes me HAPPIER 🥰 than having my kids close to me... Thank you for wrapping me with so much love this important week... 🩵🤍🩵,” Dayanara wrote alongside the publication.

The happiness of Dayanara Torres

Over the last few weeks, Dayanara Torres has been sharing happiness details with the world. The former beauty queen, originally from Puerto Rico, hosts the podcast “Lab de la Felicidad,” the Latin version of the show created by Dr. Laurie Santos. In this podcast, the TV presenter provides tools to help the audience identify the happiness within each person.

During her chat with HOLA! Americas, Dayanara spoke about her children’s reaction to seeing her excited with her new projects: “They have always seen me smiling, with projects or not, they have always seen me happy. In my house I always maintained that joy and I think it has to do with my dad,” she explained.

She recalled: “When I was growing up, in my childhood years, we didn’t have luxuries or anything like that. We lived in a little wooden house, and we were always happy, no matter that we had nothing. We didn’t have things, we didn’t have luxuries, we didn’t have what all my friends at school had.”