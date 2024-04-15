Emme Muñiz and Fin Affleck enjoy a day out shopping in Los Angeles

Emme Muniz and Fin Affleck continue to show off their friendship. The two kids, whose parents are Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Affleck, were spotted out shopping, showing the world the strenght of their friendship and how much they enjoy spending time together.

©GrosbyGroup



Emme and Fin spent the weekend shopping in Los Angeles

This April 15th, Emme and Fin were photograpphed in Los Angeles while out shopping. Paparazzi captured the two in a parking lot, getting off of a car that dropped them off at their desired location. The two were accompanied by a woman who walked ahead of them, and kept an eye on them all through the afternoon.

Emme and Fin opted for comfortable and casual looks. Emme, who is 16 years old, wore wide blue jeans with an oversized T-shirt, a camo jacket, and Onitsuka Tiger sneakers. They were also carrying a thermos and were wearing some headphones.

©GrosbyGroup



Emme, Fin, and the woman looking after them

Fin wore camo pants and a blue knitted sweater. Once they got off of their vehicle, they tied a flannel shirt around their waist. They styled their look with some long necklaces, and some Adidas sneakers. They also showed off a cool buzzed hairstyle that was dyed in a bright purple color.

The teens appeared to be comfortable with each other, talking as they walked and stopped by their desired locations. Ever since their parents got married, Emme and Fin have developed a special bond, one that’s often captured in their bold fashion styles and in their dynamic, which appears friendly and laid-back.