How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s kids, Seraphina and Emme, built the strongest friendship

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to dive back into their romantic relationship, the celebrity couple made a series of changes in their personal lives, including spending a lot of time with their new blended family, and while it takes times for families to unite following new relationships, this wasn’t the case for Jennifer and Ben’s kids, as they seem to have an incredible frienship.

Emme Muniz and Seraphina Rose Affleck have been photograped together in many occasions, the 14-year-old child of Ben and Jennifer Garner and the 13-year-old child of Jennifer and Marc Anthony were all smiles in recent paparazzi photos, engaging in a casual conversation and enjoying their time together while casually walking the streets of Los Angeles.

The pair have been spotted rocking short hair and similar fashion choices, casual oversized shirts and pants, while listening to music and laughing. And because they share a very similar age they can definitely rely on each other, as they are going through similar experiences, both having celebrity parents and growing up in the spotlight. Both Emme and Seraphine identify as non-binary and use they/them pronouns.

Jennifer is known for being a supportive mother, respecting Emme’s decisions and identity. Recently performing with them at a Gala in Los Angeles, during the Los Angeles Dance Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala, and introducing Emme to the audience with non-binary pronouns.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t,” Jennifer explained, “So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me.”