Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunite to attend their son Samuel’s basketball game

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are the perfect examples of effective co-parenting. Despite their divorce nine years ago, the actors have been supporting pillars as they raise their three children – Violet,Seraphina, and Samuel. Paparazzi is always ready to catch them together, and they were recently spotted in Los Angeles leaving their youngest son’s basketball game. While the Batman star has found love again with Jennifer Lopez, his attentive duty as a father has not changed.



In the new photos, Garner and Ben were spotted leaving the game with Samuel sporting a jersey and basketball shorts and shoes. Ben exchanged some words with Jennifer, looking proud and relaxed, but it’s unclear if Sam and his team won the game. The 51-year-old actor wore jeans, a blue t-shirt, and plaid shirt, and sneakers. The 13 Going on 30 star wore a casual look with jeans, and a light brown cardigan.



Ben was there for the game, but Sam went back home with his mom. The active dad had a warm embrace with him before parting ways.

Ben and Garner’s co-parenting is something their children surely appreciate. Although their 13-year marriage ended in 2015, with the divorce finalized three years later, their bond as parents is unbreakable. For the sake of their children, they have put aside any frictions or differences that may have existed in the past. Last month, the former couple was spotted smiling outside the school where they celebrated Sam’s birthday with his classmates.

Their Tough Separation

Three years after his divorce from the mother of his children, Ben spoke about their separation, addressing his addiction issues and how difficult the breakup was despite their best efforts. “I thought, ‘I can’t leave my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I would do was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” he confessed to Howard Stern. “We did the best we could. Did we have moments of tension? Disagreements about custody? Were some things difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes. But above all, there was respect,” he recounted about the breakup.