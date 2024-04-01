Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go house hunting in NYC

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be looking to purchase a home in New York City. The couple was spotted this past weekend looking at various million dollar homes, with both wearing some stylish outfits appropriate for the Big Apple.

Lopez and Affleck in New York

Photos captured the two having a look at various homes. For the occasion, Lopez wore a camel sweater, some jeans, and a long black coat. She rounded out the look with a Birkin bag, some sunglasses, and platform heels. Affleck looked relaxed and stylish, wearing a Nirvana shirt, black jeans and a black jacket. He also wore some colorful Nike sneakers.

Affleck and Lopez decided to spend Spring Break in the city alongside some of their kids. Lopez has shared some photos of herself and Emme enjoying the city, including having some ice cream and stopping by a Broadway play.

Affleck and Lopez in the city

Jennifer and Emme’s Broadway date

Lopez and Emme attended a production of “Merrily We Roll Along,” on Broadway. Lopez shared various photos on social media, including one of Emme happily hugging one of the stars of the show, Jonathan Groff. More photos show Lopez enjoying her day in the city, including a post workout photo and another image of herself with no make up on, seemingly preparing a meal for her family.

“A Merry Sunday,” she captioned the post.