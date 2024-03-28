Jennifer Lopez shares a look at her surprisingly simple fitness routine

Jennifer Lopez is looking fitter than ever. The actress and singer has recently shared one of her workout routines in a video recorded from her backyard, revealing that all it takes is some dumbbells and the desire to show up.

Lopez shared the workout this past Sunday on her Instagram. “Daily dose of wellness…Happy Sunday everyone,” she captioned the post, tagging and praising the brand Aim’n Sportswear, which she wore for the occasion. “I love this shape,” she said of the outfit, which is made up of a pink tight sleeveless top and matching leggins.

The workout is made up of eight exercises that target the arms, legs and core, including world’s greatest stretches, squat presses, lunges, lateral raises, tricep kickbacks, bicep curls, and reverse crunches.

While the video doesn’t share the specifics of the workout, like how many exercises people should do, it shows that all moves are accessible for people of various skill levels. "This is a great full-body workout set up like a circuit," said fitness expert Stephanie Mansour to TODAY. "I’d recommend doing 10 reps of each exercise (starting with 10 world’s greatest stretches, so five to each side!) and then repeating the circuit for a total of 3 times."

Jennifer Lopez’ upcoming tour

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez in New York

Lopez is currently rehearsing for her “This Is Me... Now” tour. The tour is Lopez’s fifth and is made up of 30 shows in Canada and the US. It kicks off this June 26 in Orlando, and concludes on August 17 in New York, with a performance in Madison Square Garden.