Jennifer Lopez cancels several dates on ‘This Is Me… Now’ tour: Here’s why!

Jennifer Lopez has recently canceled seven dates of her first North American tour in five years. She is expected to go on the road tour as part of her latest album, “This Is Me… Now”. The dates were scheduled to take place from August 20 to 31 in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston.

The shows in Cleveland and Houston were removed from the tour itinerary earlier on the Ticketmaster website. An updated itinerary can be found on Jennifer Lopez’s social media accounts. Despite the cancellations due to alleged low sales, the tour is still scheduled to go ahead, with a total of 30 shows planned.

“This is Me… Now” — a successor to “This Is Me…Then”

“This is Me… Now” is Jennifer Lopez’s ninth musical masterpiece, a fresh and innovative project with a fusion of genres, captivating lyrics, and infectious beats.

The album “chronicles the emotional, spiritual, and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.” Moreover, the album promises to be a sonic journey that showcases Jennifer Lopez’s artistic growth and versatility as she fearlessly explores new musical territories.

She previously told Vogue she would share some personal aspects of her life in the upcoming album. “People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong,” she told the outlet. “There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it.”

Jennifer Lopez recently debuted her latest single

Jennifer Lopez recently debuted her latest single, “Can’t Get Enough,” along with a stunning music video. The talented artist spoke about the release of her new song in a YouTube livestream where she shared her inspiration, the creative process behind the song, and the excitement of its launch.

Lopez, known for her hit love songs, revealed that she wanted something that would allow her to perform with an upbeat and energetic vibe. “I love a love song, but I need something that I can perform,” the singer said in the live stream. “So when we first heard this song, everyone just knew that this was the one to launch This Is Me…Now,” added the star. “It has an energy, it has a happiness to it, and you feel it all.”