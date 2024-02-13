Why Khloé Kardashian ‘declined’ Jennifer Lopez’s invitation to star in her new film: ‘I get it’

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the making of her upcoming film ‘This Is Me ... Now.’ The Hollywood star revealed that she spent $20 million on her project, betting on herself, as she wanted to tell her own story. During her recent interview with Variety, JLo revealed that she was supported by her husband Ben Affleck, and her longtime friend Jane Fonda, with both stars appearing in the film.

‘This Is Me ... Now’ includes a star-studded cast, such as Colombian icon Sofia Vergara, ‘Nope’ star Keke Palmer, and beloved actress Jenifer Lewis. The cast also includes JLo’s fellow singers, including Kim Petras, Post Malone, Fat Joe, and more.

And while there are some special appearances from fan-favorite celebrities, including Trevor Noah and Derek Hough, it seems other celebs decided to pass on the opportunity, as reported by Variety on their latest cover story.

“Khloé Kardashian was among many Hollywood types who declined to appear in the film despite Lopez’s requests,” the publication detailed. Jennifer went on to talk about what she thinks could have been the reason for the reality star not to appear in her project. “People are scared to put themselves out there,” she stated.

“I get it. It took me a long time. I’m scared. But I don’t act like I’m scared — that’s the secret to my whole f---g career,“ the singer said. Ben also shared his thoughts about the project, revealing that he supported his wife throughout the film.

“I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told. If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it,“ the actor said. JLo talked about his reaction to the final cut delivered last year; “He said, ‘You made a movie. For you. You made a great movie. You did it,’” to which she said, ”That is the biggest kind of compliment that I could get.”