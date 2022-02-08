The Kardashians are ready to premiere their upcoming show on Hulu! Find here when to watch

Keeping Up with The Kardashians
By Shirley Gómez -New York

Keeping up with the Kardashians might be over, but we never stopped keeping up with the famous family. In fact, this Spring would be even easier since the klan is premiering their upcoming reality show The Kardashians. The new reality series will be available on Hulu on April 14.

The show will continue E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians storyline as part of their most recent deal with Disney+. According to the teaser, the unscripted show will be explosive and assures that “all the walls will be shattered.”

The Kardashians©HULU
The Kardashians

So will Kourtney Kardashian be part of the show?

You know it! The eldest of the sisters is partaking in the series alongside Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner. The girls appear posing inside glass boxes filled with flowers.

Now, we are asking ourselves, would Travis Scott, Kanye West, Pete Davidson, or Travis Barker make a cameo on the show? Well, we just need to wait and see!

Enjoy the teaser below!

The Kardashians is executive produced by Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston, plus Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones and Danielle King. The show will air new episodes weekly on Thursdays.

